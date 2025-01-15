Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 January 2025.

Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 January 2025.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd crashed 8.33% to Rs 547.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Central Bank of India tumbled 7.69% to Rs 51.24. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank lost 7.60% to Rs 50. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 76,750; IT, Realty lead, Auto, FMCG, Pharma, Health drag

Honey rose, Boby Chemmanur

Body shaming not acceptable, says Kerala HC, but grants Boby Chemmanur bail

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal files nomination from New Delhi constituency

Puja Khedkar, Puja, Khedkar

LIVE news updates: SC protects ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar from arrest till Feb 14

SpaceX, Isro

Spacetech startup OrbitAID raises $1.5 million in pre-seed funding round

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 6.85% to Rs 57.28. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd corrected 6.66% to Rs 261.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39206 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Congress inaugurates new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi

Congress inaugurates new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA nod for Brexpiprazole tablets

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA nod for Brexpiprazole tablets

KPI Green gains as arm gets LoAs for 62-MW solar power projects

KPI Green gains as arm gets LoAs for 62-MW solar power projects

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon