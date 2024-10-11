Business Standard
JSW Energy signs Energy Storage Facility Agreement with MSEDCL

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

For 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage

JSW Energy PSP Two, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy has signed Energy Storage Facility Agreement (ESFA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for procurement of 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage.

The ESFA is signed following our announcement of receiving the letter of intent on 01 October 2024. The ESFA is for supply of energy storage capacity for a period of 40 years where the company will be entitled to receive a fixed capacity charge of Rs 84.66 lakhs per MW per annum.

 

The Bhavali Pumped Hydro Project, situated in the Nashik and Thane districts of Maharashtra will feature an 8-hour discharge capacity with a maximum of 5 hours of continuous discharge. The project is expected to be commissioned in next 48 months.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

