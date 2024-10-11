Noel Tata named chairman of Tata Trusts

Business Standard
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Noel Tata has been unanimously appointed as the chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding his late half-brother, Ratan Tata. The appointment was announced following a board meeting in Mumbai, just a day after Ratan Tata's passing. Noel Tata's appointment comes into place effective immediately.

Tata Trusts, which holds a controlling stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the sprawling Tata Group, plays a pivotal role in the group's governance. Ratan Tata, who led the Trusts and the Group for decades, had not named a successor.

Noel Tata has served on the boards of several Tata Group companies and has been instrumental in the growth of Tata International and Trent.

As the new Chairman of Tata Trusts, Noel Tata will be tasked with guiding the organization's philanthropic endeavors and overseeing its significant investments in various sectors. His appointment marks a new chapter for the Tata Group, as it continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

Speaking on this occasion, Noel Naval Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, stated: "I am deeply honoured and humbled by the responsibility that has been cast on me by my fellow Trustees. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Mr. Ratan N. Tata and the Founders of the Tata Group. Founded more than a century ago, the Tata Trusts are a unique vehicle for undertaking social good. On this solemn occasion, we rededicate ourselves to carrying on our developmental and philanthropic initiatives and continuing to play our part in nation building."

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

