Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Chemical to acquire Germany-based Heubach Group

Sudarshan Chemical to acquire Germany-based Heubach Group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Sudarshan Chemical Industries has entered into a definitive agreement with the Germany-based Heubach Group, on its acquisition in a combination of an asset and share deal.

This strategic acquisition will create a global pigment company, combining SCIL's operations and expertise with Heubach's technological capabilities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Post-acquisition, the combined company will have a broad pigment portfolio of high-quality products and a strong presence in major markets including Europe and the Americas. It will enhance SCIL's product portfolio, giving it access to customers and a diversified asset footprint across 19 sites globally. The combined company will be led by Rajesh Rathi and a high performing management team with quality execution skills and technical competency.

 

The Heubach Group has a 200-year history and became the second largest pigment player in the world after its integration with Clariant in 2022. Heubach had over a billion euros in revenue in FY21 and FY22, with a global footprint especially in Europe, Americas, and the APAC region. The Group faced financial challenges over the past two years due to rising costs, inventory issues, and high interest rates. SCIL's acquisition of Heubach will address these challenges with a clear turnaround plan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hostel

Indian hostel chains aim for global expansion amid rise of digital nomadism

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee breaches 84 mark against US dollar as FPIs pull out of equities

BSF

About 150 militants waiting at launchpads across LoC to enter Kashmir: BSF

IND vs NZ Test series

India vs New Zealand Test series full schedule, venues, timings, streaming

Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon