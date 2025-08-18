Monday, August 18, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel and POSCO signs Heads of Agreement

JSW Steel and POSCO signs Heads of Agreement

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

For undertaking detailed feasibility study for proposed JV in India

JSW Steel and South Korea's POSCO Group, a global leader in steel production, have signed a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) to jointly explore setting up a 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in India. The agreement marks a significant step toward deepening strategic collaboration between two of the world's most respected steel companies.

This HoA builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both parties in October 2024 and outlines the broad framework for the proposed 50:50 joint venture.

As part of the next steps, JSW and POSCO will undertake a detailed feasibility study to finalize the plant's location, investment terms, resource availability, and other critical factors. Given its natural resource base and logistical advantages, Odisha is among the key locations being considered.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's forex reserves rise $4.74 billion to $693.62 billion

India's forex reserves rise $4.74 billion to $693.62 billion

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's complete music catalogue of Gujarati songs

Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's complete music catalogue of Gujarati songs

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

GIFT Nifty indicate gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

GIFT Nifty indicate gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon