Firstsource Solutions launches Agentic AI Studio

Firstsource Solutions launches Agentic AI Studio

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Firstsource Solutions announced the launch of its Agentic AI Studio, a solution designed to transform the future of work.

As part of the transformative Firstsource relAI suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and services, the Agentic AI Studio revolutionizes human work by breaking it down into specialized tasks executed by AI-driven agentseach with a defined role and purpose. These intelligent AI task models work in harmony, seamlessly orchestrating processes for greater efficiency and precision. By adopting this unified approach, organizations can harness the power of collective intelligence, driving transformative innovation, operational excellence, and superior business outcomesall while ensuring responsible AI deployment.

 

The Agentic AI Studio is a manifestation of Firstsource's UnBPO™ directive - of integrating AI into operations and democratizing access, of reimagining the (employees, gig workers, AI agents), (task allocation), and (skills) is crucial for the future of work.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Biocon Biologics collaborates with Civica

Bharat Electronics wins new orders of Rs 577 cr

Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Brigade Altius' in Chennai

Board of Laurus Labs approves investment of Rs 83.30 cr in KRKA Pharma

QPower acquires 51% stake in Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

