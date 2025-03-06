Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mistral Solutions announces strategic partnership with Altera

Mistral Solutions announces strategic partnership with Altera

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

For developing high-performance computing solutions for defence applications

Mistral Solutions (Mistral), a subsidiary of AXISCADES Technologies (AXISCADES) announced a strategic partnership with Altera (an Intel Company) to advance high-performance computing solutions for mission-critical defense applications. This collaboration aims to leverage Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGA technology to drive next-generation innovations in defense and aerospace industries.

Speaking on the partnership, D Murali Krishnan, CEO, Mistral Solutions, stated: We are excited to join hands with Altera in accelerating defense technology innovation. This strategic collaboration will empower defense programs with high-performance computing, enabling real time data processing and ultra-low latency communication. By integrating Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGA technology into our solutions, we are set to revolutionize mission-critical applications with unparalleled processing power and efficiency.

 

Further, Mistral unveiled its state-of-the-art 3U VPX SOSA Aligned Processing Cards built around the Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGA.

With the launch of our VPX3U-AGRW027 Processing Card, we are bringing best-in-class FPGA based computing to mission-critical applications. This technology will redefine real-time defense systems, offering unmatched speed, flexibility, and performance said C Manikandan, CTO of Mistral, on the product launch.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Firstsource Solutions launches Agentic AI Studio

Firstsource Solutions launches Agentic AI Studio

Biocon Biologics collaborates with Civica

Biocon Biologics collaborates with Civica

Bharat Electronics wins new orders of Rs 577 cr

Bharat Electronics wins new orders of Rs 577 cr

Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Brigade Altius' in Chennai

Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Brigade Altius' in Chennai

Board of Laurus Labs approves investment of Rs 83.30 cr in KRKA Pharma

Board of Laurus Labs approves investment of Rs 83.30 cr in KRKA Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREUPW vs MI Live ScoreNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon