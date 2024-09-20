JSW Steel Ltd Surges 3.02%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.51%

JSW Steel Ltd has added 5.43% over last one month compared to 0.32% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.26% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd gained 3.02% today to trade at Rs 975.8. The BSE Metal index is up 1.51% to quote at 31876.95. The index is down 0.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 2.07% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 1.82% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 39.74 % over last one year compared to the 26.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.