JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 5% YoY in Nov'24

JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 5% YoY in Nov'24

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

JSW Steel said that its crude steel production increased 5% to 23.23 lakh tonnes in November 2024 as compared with 22.04 lakh tonnes posted in November 2023.

Indian Operations rose 7% to 22.53 lakh tonnes in November 2024 as compared with 21.14 lakh tonnes in November 2023. The capacity utilization for Indian operations in the month of November 2024 stood at 94%.

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.70 lakh tonnes for November 2024 as against 0.90 Lakh tonnes for November 2023.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

 

The companys net profit slumped 85.43% to Rs 404 crore on 10.90% decline in total revenue to Rs 39,684 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.65% to Rs 1,019.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

