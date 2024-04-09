Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JTL Industries acquires majority stake in Punjab-based Nabha Steels and Metals

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
JTL Industries has strategically acquired a controlling stake of 67% in Nabha Steels and Metals, situated in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. This grants JTL ownership of an advanced steel product manufacturing facility. The newly acquired plant has a manufacturing capacity of 200,000 tonnes and focuses on producing steel products such as coils and long steel products such as billets.
Nabha Steels and Metals has showcased tremendous revenue growth, increasing from ~Rs. 113 crore in FY23 to ~Rs. 225 crore in FY24.
This acquisition will increase JTL's total backward integration capacity from 150,000 tonnes of coils (previously concentrated solely from the Raipur plant) to 250,000 tonnes of coils and 100,000 tonnes of long products, with backward integrated operations now spanning across Chhattisgarh and Punjab.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

JTL Inds becomes 'net debt free'; expects to commission DFT plant by Q1 FY25

Rites signs MoU with IIT, Mandi

Nifty above 22,400 level; IT stocks slide

SK Raipur Marathon to Champion Women's Health: Thousands Expected to Run for a Fitter Raipur

NMDC iron ore production rises 8% YoY in Jan'24

US Stocks end mixed ahead of inflation data

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Dixon Technologies, Omaxe in focus

Market may open on flat note

Deep Inds incorporates WOS in UAE

Cupid standalone net profit rises 184.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon