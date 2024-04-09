JTL Industries acquires majority stake in Punjab-based Nabha Steels and Metals

Nabha Steels and Metals has showcased tremendous revenue growth, increasing from ~Rs. 113 crore in FY23 to ~Rs. 225 crore in FY24.

This acquisition will increase JTL's total backward integration capacity from 150,000 tonnes of coils (previously concentrated solely from the Raipur plant) to 250,000 tonnes of coils and 100,000 tonnes of long products, with backward integrated operations now spanning across Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

JTL Industries has strategically acquired a controlling stake of 67% in Nabha Steels and Metals, situated in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. This grants JTL ownership of an advanced steel product manufacturing facility. The newly acquired plant has a manufacturing capacity of 200,000 tonnes and focuses on producing steel products such as coils and long steel products such as billets.