Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cupid standalone net profit rises 184.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 51.57% to Rs 62.90 crore
Net profit of Cupid rose 184.41% to Rs 23.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.57% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.19% to Rs 39.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 171.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.9041.50 52 171.09159.33 7 OPM %53.8630.34 -33.5028.92 - PBDT32.9412.02 174 55.5045.29 23 PBT32.2011.19 188 52.5742.32 24 NP23.728.34 184 39.8531.58 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Lupin gets Rs 477-cr IT demand for AY 2022

Syngene Intl gets Rs 16-cr demand order from IT Dept

Infosys to receives tax refund from IT dept of Rs 6,329 cr

BigBloc Construction Ltd reports Total Income of Rs. 59.12 crore in Q2FY24, growth of 21.8 per cent Y-o-Y

Comprehensive Guide to Corporate Tax Registration and Filing in the UAE

US Stocks end mixed ahead of inflation data

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Dixon Technologies, Omaxe in focus

Market may open on flat note

Deep Inds incorporates WOS in UAE

Transformers &amp; Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 342.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon