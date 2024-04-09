Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Dixon Technologies, Omaxe in focus

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors reported wholesale volumes of 110,190 units in the fourth quarter (excluding the Chery Jaguar LandRover China JV), up16% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 9% compared to the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Axis Bank: Bain Capital is reportedly likely to make a complete exit from Axis Bank as the US private equity major looks to dilute its balance stake and launch a fresh block deal of around $430 million. The offer price range is Rs 1,071Rs 1,076.05 per share, as per reports.

Dixon Technologies (India): The company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Ismartu In Pte. Limited (Ismartu Singapore), Transsion Technology Limited, 5A advisors LLP and Ismartu India Private Limited (Ismartu) for proposed acquisition of majority stake constituting 50.10% and further acquisitions in tranches in Ismartu. Ismartu is engaged in electronics & mobile devices manufacturing.

Deep Industries: Deep Industries said that it has completed the incorporation process of its wholly owned subsidiary, SAAR International FZ-LLC (SAAR) in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, UAE on 29 March 2024 and received certificate of incorporation on 8 April 2024.

Omaxe: The wholly owned subsidiary and special purpose company (SPC) of Omaxe, Worldstreet Sports Center, will be developing an international cricket and football stadium, an indoor stadium along with a retail and hospitality hub spread across an area of 50.40 acres in Delhi's Dwarka area for around Rs 1500 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: The company was declared as lowest bidder for the tender floated by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on EPC mode in Haryana. The project is worth Rs 1,092.46 crore.

