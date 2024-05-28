Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.64% to Rs 299.59 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 54.72% to Rs 28.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 1250.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1470.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jubilant Industries rose 17.20% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.64% to Rs 299.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 342.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.299.59342.921250.871470.547.445.828.617.0017.5115.8989.4286.4113.7412.4874.3772.2022.0118.7828.1462.14