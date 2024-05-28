Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Asian Paints said that its Singapore wholly owned subsidiary, Asian Paints International (APIPL) entered into a share purchase agreement with SCIB Chemicals S.A.E., Egypt (SCIB) to acquire 24.3% stake from minority shareholders of SCIB.

SCIB is, inter alia, engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of paints and related products. Turnover for 2023-2024 was Rs 433.95 crore.

The acquisition of stake from certain minority shareholders shall allow greater shareholding representation to APIPL in SCIB and provide an exit to the minority shareholders.

APIPL will acquire 437,352 shares for total consideration of $ 4.13 million (Rs 34.42 crore). The said acquisition will completed on or before 30 June 2024.

Asian Paints is India's leading paint company and ranked among the top ten decorative coatings companies in the world. Asian Paints is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of paints, coatings, products related to home dor, bath fittings and providing related services.

The paint major's consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 1,256.72 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,234.14 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 8,701.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip shed 0.07% to end at Rs 2,873.20 on Monday, 27 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

SCIB Chemicals S.A.E., Egypt (SCIB) is a subsidiary of APIPL and SCIB.