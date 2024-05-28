Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
US stock market closed on Monday, 27 May 2024, for Memorial Day holiday.
European and Asian stocks were marginal higher on Monday, 27 May 2024, on caution ahead of key inflation data from the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Australia this week for clarity on the global interest rate outlook.
US stock market finished choppy session slightly higher on Friday, 24 May 2024, as a positive reaction to earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA) was overshadowed by lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates. At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 4.33 points, or 0.01%, to 39,069.59. The S&P500 index added 36.88 points, or 0.7%, to 5,304.72. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index increased by 184.76 points, or 1.1%, to 16,920.79. For the week, the Nasdaq shot up by 1.4%, the S&P 500 was nearly unchanged and the Dow tumbled by 2.3%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon