Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 15.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 1010.45 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 15.37% to Rs 48.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 1010.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1068.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1010.451068.6610.8410.91104.91113.6166.0381.3148.7457.59