Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 15.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 1010.45 crore
Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 15.37% to Rs 48.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 1010.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1068.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1010.451068.66 -5 OPM %10.8410.91 -PBDT104.91113.61 -8 PBT66.0381.31 -19 NP48.7457.59 -15
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

