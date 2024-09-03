Electrosteel Castings receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

Electrosteel Castings has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:
Long term loan (Rs 640.4 crore) - IND AA/ Stable (upgraded)
Fund based working limits (Rs 1350 crore) - IND AA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (upgraded long term and affirmed short term)
Fund based working capital limits (Rs 350 crore) - IND AA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned)
Non fund based working capital limits (Rs 1900 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed)
Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed)
