Electrosteel Castings receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

Long term loan (Rs 640.4 crore) - IND AA/ Stable (upgraded)

Fund based working limits (Rs 1350 crore) - IND AA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (upgraded long term and affirmed short term)

Fund based working capital limits (Rs 350 crore) - IND AA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned)

Non fund based working capital limits (Rs 1900 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed)

Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed)

Electrosteel Castings has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under: