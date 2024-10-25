Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit rises 64.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit rises 64.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 4.53% to Rs 1742.20 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova rose 64.48% to Rs 102.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 1742.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1666.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1742.201666.70 5 OPM %16.6114.51 -PBDT250.00194.60 28 PBT158.6098.00 62 NP102.8062.50 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Ashwin removes Young to give India breakthrough

jsw steel

LIVE news: JSW Steel's Q2FY25 net profit falls over 85% to Rs 404 cr

finland

Finland needs immigration to grow: Here's how Indians can benefit

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 900 pts to 79,150, Nifty at 24,100; Bank, Auto lose

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL Q2 results: Net profit slumps 98% on fall in refining, fuel margin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon