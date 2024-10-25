Business Standard
Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Simplex Mills Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %-366.670 -PBDT-0.01-0.04 75 PBT-0.01-0.05 80 NP-0.01-0.05 80

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

