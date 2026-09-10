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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Juniper Green Energy commissions 75 MW wind-solar hybrid project

Juniper Green Energy commissions 75 MW wind-solar hybrid project

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Juniper Green Spark Ten, a wholly owned subsidiary of Juniper Green Energy, has fully commissioned the 75 MW wind solar hybrid power project with the commissioning of the final 10 MW wind capacity at the project site on 09 September 2026.

The commissioning has been witnessed and confirmed by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) officials, and the formal certificate is expected to be issued shortly.

Pursuant to the commissioning of the above capacity, the aggregate operational capacity of Juniper Green Energy and its subsidiaries stands at ~2,604 MWp and ~500 MWh BESS as of the date hereof.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:31 AM IST