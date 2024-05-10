Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 May 2024.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd surged 10.07% to Rs 463 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd soared 8.95% to Rs 354.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8890 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5256 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spiked 8.68% to Rs 495.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd jumped 7.95% to Rs 789.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14661 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd spurt 6.84% to Rs 77.48. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

