Hikal records PAT of Rs 34 crore in Q4 FY24

Hikal has reported 6.1% fall in net profit to Rs 33.86 crore on a 4.7% decline in net sales to Rs 512.75 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Total expenditure for the period under review added up to Rs 419.75 crore, down 8.2% YoY. For Q4 FY24, interest outgo was Rs 15.26 crore (up 17.6% YoY) and depreciation charge was Rs 32.34 crore (up 20.5% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 47.21 crore, down 3% from Rs 48.65 crore in Q4 FY23.

For FY24, Hikal has recorded net profit and net revenue of Rs 69.51 crore (down 11.3% YoY) and Rs 1768.66 crore (down 11.8% YoY), respectively.

Hikal is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and specialty chemicals.

The scrip fell 1.15% to currently trade at Rs 283.80 on the BSE.

