Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 2.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 2.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales rise 1.06% to Rs 666.96 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 2.38% to Rs 76.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 666.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 659.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.27% to Rs 370.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 369.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 2846.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2756.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales666.96659.99 1 2846.982756.93 3 OPM %16.7816.42 -17.5517.40 - PBDT125.76120.09 5 549.24528.80 4 PBT111.21107.23 4 493.11478.84 3 NP76.3078.16 -2 370.43369.45 0

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

