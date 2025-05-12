Sintercom India standalone net profit declines 89.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 24.11 croreNet profit of Sintercom India declined 89.36% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.74% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 90.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.1123.49 3 90.0187.71 3 OPM %15.9716.43 -16.3916.57 - PBDT2.552.88 -11 9.9910.51 -5 PBT0.420.59 -29 1.581.87 -16 NP0.050.47 -89 0.671.15 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content