Jyoti Structures allots 28.73 cr equity shares under rights issue

Jyoti Structures allots 28.73 cr equity shares under rights issue

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Jyoti Structures has allotted 28,73,08,884 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 16/- per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 14/- per right equity share) having face value of Rs 2/- each.

Accordingly, pursuant to the allotment, the paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,80,22,61,840 comprising of 90,11,30,920 equity share to Rs 237,68,79,608 comprising of 118,84,39,804 equity shares.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

