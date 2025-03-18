Jyoti Structures allots 28.73 cr equity shares under rights issue

Jyoti Structures has allotted 28,73,08,884 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 16/- per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 14/- per right equity share) having face value of Rs 2/- each.
Accordingly, pursuant to the allotment, the paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,80,22,61,840 comprising of 90,11,30,920 equity share to Rs 237,68,79,608 comprising of 118,84,39,804 equity shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content