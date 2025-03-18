Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of India Cements approves divestment of its non-core subsidiaries and associate companies

Board of India Cements approves divestment of its non-core subsidiaries and associate companies

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 18 March 2025

The Board of India Cements at its meeting held on 18 March 2025 has approved the following:

1. Sale of its entire equity investment in Coromandel Travels (CTL), a subsidiary of the Company. Upon completion of the said sale, CTL would cease to be a subsidiary.

2. Sale of its entire equity investment in Raasi Cement (RCL), an associate of the Company.

The Board also noted that ICL Financial Services (ICLFSL) and ICL Securities (ICLSL), wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, have approved: -

1. Sale of their entire equity investment in Raasi Cement, an associate of the Company. Upon completion of the said sale, Raasi Cement will cease to be an associate of the Company.

 

2. Sale of their entire equity investment in Coromandel Electric Company (CECL), a subsidiary of the Company. Upon completion of the said sale, CECL would cease to be a subsidiary of the Company. Further, Coromandel Sugars, an associate company in which CECL holds 49.99% of equity shares, would also cease to be an associate of the Company.

3. Sale of their entire equity investment in Unique Receivables Management (Unique Receivables), an associate of the Company. Upon completion of the said sale, Unique Receivables would cease to be an associate of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

