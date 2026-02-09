Monday, February 09, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jyotirgamya Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Jyotirgamya Enterprises reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 2.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Beryl Drugs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Laffans Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

