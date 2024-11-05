Business Standard
K.P. Energy secures 1003.7 MW renewable energy projects

K.P. Energy secures 1003.7 MW renewable energy projects

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
K.P. Energy has received new orders aggregating to 1003.7MW capacity for development of renewable energy projects from KPI Green Energy.

The Company will be responsible for providing a range of services, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) for the project. This inter-alia entails activities such as designing, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning and securing the necessary approvals and permits for the Project.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

