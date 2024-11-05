K.P. Energy secures 1003.7 MW renewable energy projects

K.P. Energy has received new orders aggregating to 1003.7MW capacity for development of renewable energy projects from KPI Green Energy.
The Company will be responsible for providing a range of services, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) for the project. This inter-alia entails activities such as designing, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning and securing the necessary approvals and permits for the Project.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content