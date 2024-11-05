Indian Hotel Board approves acquisition of 55% stake in Rajscape Hotels

The Board of Directors of The Indian Hotels Company has approved the execution of a Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement, and Shareholders' Agreement to acquire ~55% equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 18 crore in Rajscape Hotels, a Company that manages 16 boutique properties offering immersive and experiential stays under the brand Tree of Life Resorts & Hotels across India.
