Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 42.90% to Rs 6.03 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild rose 78.57% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 42.90% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.6.0310.568.293.600.500.380.500.380.500.28