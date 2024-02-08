Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 42.90% to Rs 6.03 croreNet profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild rose 78.57% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 42.90% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6.0310.56 -43 OPM %8.293.60 -PBDT0.500.38 32 PBT0.500.38 32 NP0.500.28 79
