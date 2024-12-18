Kalpataru Projects International concludes QIP issue of Rs 1,000 cr

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has successfully completed its Rs 1,000 crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). This marks the first equity raise by KPIL in over a last decade.
The QIP witnessed an overwhelming response from a diverse group of investors including domestic mutual funds, foreign investment funds and insurance companies. This significant milestone underlines KPIL's strong credentials in the global EPC space and highlights investors' confidence in the robust outlook for the power transmission and civil infrastructure sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content