Piramal Ent board to mull NCD issue on Dec 20

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Friday, 20 December 2024, to consider and approve the public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India with a presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth around $10 billion, with a network of branches across 26 states/UTs.

The NBFC reported 238.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.97 crore on 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 2,486.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 2.98% to currently trade at Rs 1,188 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

