Kalpataru Projects International wins new orders of Rs 2,038 cr

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL), along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,038 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market
Building project in India

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are pleased with the robust ordering in our T&D business, backed by our strong business capabilities and notable order wins. The continuous order inflows in the T&D business has not only strengthened our T&D order book but also improved our competitive position in key markets. With these new orders, our YTD order intake has reached ₹ 19,361 Crores, reflecting significant uptick in business visibility. With a robust order book position, proven business capabilities and a promising tender pipeline, we have a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters.

 

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

