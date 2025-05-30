Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.72% to Rs 102.90 croreNet profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 125.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.72% to Rs 102.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.27% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 387.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales102.9062.47 65 387.30277.95 39 OPM %2.561.86 -1.802.23 - PBDT1.230.54 128 3.633.72 -2 PBT1.160.44 164 3.353.26 3 NP0.720.32 125 2.332.36 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content