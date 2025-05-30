Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit rises 15.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.07% to Rs 195.26 croreNet profit of Gayatri Sugars rose 15.56% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.07% to Rs 195.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 84.80% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.87% to Rs 336.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 377.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales195.26224.63 -13 336.11377.11 -11 OPM %15.9017.89 -5.749.95 - PBDT40.6335.30 15 7.9413.71 -42 PBT38.8533.62 16 1.077.04 -85 NP38.8533.62 16 1.077.04 -85
