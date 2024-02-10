Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kamadgiri Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 13.91% to Rs 57.27 crore
Net Loss of Kamadgiri Fashion reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.91% to Rs 57.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 66.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales57.2766.52 -14 OPM %2.222.99 -PBDT-0.500.15 PL PBT-1.53-1.20 -28 NP-1.00-0.96 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 90.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

INIFD Shines at New York Fashion Week - A Sustainable Fashion Extravaganza

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Indian Toners &amp; Developers standalone net profit declines 25.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Machino Plastics standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 106.48% in the December 2023 quarter

United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 140.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon