Kamadgiri Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.91% to Rs 57.27 croreNet Loss of Kamadgiri Fashion reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.91% to Rs 57.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 66.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales57.2766.52 -14 OPM %2.222.99 -PBDT-0.500.15 PL PBT-1.53-1.20 -28 NP-1.00-0.96 -4
