Kamadgiri Fashion reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 46.31 crore
Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 46.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales46.3150.41 -8 OPM %5.270.73 -PBDT1.23-1.25 LP PBT0.22-2.43 LP NP0.15-1.51 LP
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

