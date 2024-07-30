Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 3.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 1397.54 crore
Net profit of Castrol India rose 3.06% to Rs 232.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 225.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 1397.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1333.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1397.541333.76 5 OPM %23.0723.22 -PBDT340.29326.83 4 PBT314.17305.01 3 NP232.17225.27 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Hockey- IND 1-0 IRE in 2nd Qtr; India medal tally Bronze- 2

LIVE news: Rs 1.46 trillion spent on health sector, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

WazirX dials FIU-IND, FBI to recover funds lost to $230 million heist

Byjus vs BCCI row: Edtech firm seeks to settle debt with cricket board

Wayanad landslides: 84 dead, armed forces deployed; IMD predicts more rain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon