Castrol India standalone net profit rises 3.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 1397.54 croreNet profit of Castrol India rose 3.06% to Rs 232.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 225.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 1397.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1333.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1397.541333.76 5 OPM %23.0723.22 -PBDT340.29326.83 4 PBT314.17305.01 3 NP232.17225.27 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content