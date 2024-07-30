Castrol India standalone net profit rises 3.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 1397.54 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 3.06% to Rs 232.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 225.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 1397.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1333.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1397.541333.7623.0723.22340.29326.83314.17305.01232.17225.27