JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 58.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 78.96 crore
Net profit of JK Agri Genetics rose 58.30% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 78.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.9679.82 -1 OPM %17.7811.81 -PBDT13.248.40 58 PBT12.227.53 62 NP8.585.42 58
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

