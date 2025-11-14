Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 73.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.68% to Rs 38.77 croreNet profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 73.88% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.68% to Rs 38.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.7746.53 -17 OPM %7.7920.91 -PBDT3.5310.40 -66 PBT2.569.48 -73 NP1.877.16 -74
