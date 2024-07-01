Business Standard
Karur Vysya Bank advances climb 16% YoY in Jun'24

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
The private bank reported 16.06% jump in advances to Rs 77,709 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 as compared to Rs 66,956 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2023.
The total business of the bank stood at Rs 1,70,058 crore as on 30 June 2024, up 15.16% from Rs 1,47,671 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
Total deposits grew by 14.41% to Rs 92,349 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 80,715 crore as on 30 June 2023.
The banks CASA deposits improved by 5.62% YoY to Rs 28,042 crore as on 30 June 2024.
Karur Vysya Bank is a Scheduled Commercial Bank, headquartered in Karur in Tamil Nadu, India.
The bank's standalone net profit surged 35% to Rs 456.10 crore on 29.7% increase in total income to Rs 2,813.42 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.51% to Rs 207.70 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

