SML Isuzu jumps as June sales surges 38% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
SML Isuzu rallied 4.58% to Rs 2,208.85 after the vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 1,764 units in June 2024, registering a jump of 37.9% from 1,279 units sold in the same period last year.
Cargo vehicles sales grew by 28.9% to 339 units in June 2024 as against 263 units sold in June 2023.
The company has sold 1,425 units of passenger vehicles, up 40.3% year on year in June 2024.
SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.
The commercial vehicle maker reported standalone net profit of Rs 52.32 crore in Q4 FY24, up 95.3% as against with Rs 26.79 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Net sales jumped 16.5 % to Rs 679.60 crore in Q4 FY24.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

