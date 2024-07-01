Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Global Health Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2024.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Global Health Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd crashed 4.63% to Rs 190.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.55 lakh shares in the past one month.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd lost 4.56% to Rs 586.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77883 shares in the past one month.
India Cements Ltd tumbled 3.08% to Rs 284.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.47 lakh shares in the past one month.
Global Health Ltd slipped 3.05% to Rs 1266.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20960 shares in the past one month.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd pared 2.62% to Rs 1844.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57099 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE: According to PM, Mahatma Gandhi became famous because a movie was made on him, says Rahul

Foxconn

NHRC issues notice TN govt over gender discrimination in Foxconn hiring

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 450 pts, Nifty atop 24,100; IT, FMCG shares shine

Nasscom logo

CII, Nasscom to provide digital skilling to 100,000 non-IT youth in 2 years

Blackrock

Asset manager BlackRock to buy UK data firm Preqin for $3.2 bn in cash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon