Trident Texofab Ltd, Burnpur Cement Ltd, PNB Gilts Ltd and Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2024.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd lost 74.13% to Rs 209.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8268 shares in the past one month.

Trident Texofab Ltd crashed 10.09% to Rs 40.18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38406 shares in the past one month.

Burnpur Cement Ltd tumbled 5.57% to Rs 9.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNB Gilts Ltd pared 5.35% to Rs 137. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 191.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14492 shares in the past one month.

