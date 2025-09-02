Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd and One Mobikwik Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2025.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1513.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 958 shares in the past one month.

 

Sharika Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 14.89. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92679 shares in the past one month.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd soared 17.70% to Rs 44.49. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12081 shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd advanced 14.20% to Rs 5.79. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd spurt 13.76% to Rs 269.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

