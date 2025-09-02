Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens past 148 as US data and BOJ wage outlook collide

Yen weakens past 148 as US data and BOJ wage outlook collide

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen slipped beyond 148 per dollar on Tuesday, dragged lower by a modest rebound in the US dollar ahead of key labor market data. Traders are watching Fridays payrolls and wage figures closely, with the outcomes likely to steer both the Feds and BOJs policy paths. Despite Governor Kazuo Uedas recent signal that Japans tight labor market could fuel further wage gains, markets remain split on the pace and timing of BOJ rate hikes. Sticky inflation and brighter economic prospects have strengthened bets for a move before year-end, though tariff-related uncertainties add to caution.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Globtier Infotech's digital pitch muted on debut

BSE SME Globtier Infotech's digital pitch muted on debut

Mobikwik climbs after ADIA's exit via block deal

Mobikwik climbs after ADIA's exit via block deal

Sunil Kataria takes charge as Godrej Agrovet CEO and MD

Sunil Kataria takes charge as Godrej Agrovet CEO and MD

RateGain integrates Model Context Protocol for its Booking Engine

RateGain integrates Model Context Protocol for its Booking Engine

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon