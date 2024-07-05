KDDL rallies as board to mull share buyback on Jul 9

KDDL surged 6.02% to Rs 3,294 after the company said that its board is scheduled to meet on 9 July 2024 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 63.73% to Rs 34.81 crore despite of 16.16% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 347.61 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

KDDL is one of the leading companies of India engaged in the manufacture of watch components, high quality precision stamped components and progressive tools for a wide range of engineering applications. KDDL also owns the largest retail chain of luxury watches in India through its subsidiary, Ethos.