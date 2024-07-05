Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coal records 10.2% growth among eight key infra sectors in May

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
The coal sector has demonstrated highest growth of 10.2 % (provisional), following the electricity industry among the eight core industries for the month of May, 2024 as per the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI)) (Base Year 2011-12) released by Ministry of Commerce & Industries. The index of coal industry has reached 184.7 points during May, 2024 as compared to 167.6 points during the same period of last year and its cumulative index has increased by 8.9% during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year. The ICI measures the combined and individual production performance of eight core industries, viz. cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilizers, natural gas, refinery products, and steel.
The Combined Index of Eight Core Industries experienced a notable 6.3% increase in May 2024, compared to the same period of previous year, underscoring the coal sector's substantial contribution to overall industrial expansion. The coal industry has consistently outperformed its counterparts, demonstrating higher growth than the overall growth of eight core industries in last two financial years. The driving force behind this remarkable growth can be attributed to a significant surge in coal production during May 2024, with output reaching an impressive 83.91 million tonnes, marking a remarkable increase of 10.15% compared to the same period in the previous year. This surge in production underscores the sector's capacity to meet growing demand of energy and manufacturing industries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Keir Starmer, UK PM, Next UK PM, Labour Party

LIVE: Will have your back, says Labour's Keir Starmer after poll victory

Premiumhealthcare tech

Healthcare at new high; Lupin, Glenmark among 5 stocks for up to 15% upside

Indian real estate

Luxury realty booms: Homes above Rs 1 cr now 41% of India's housing sales

UK Election: Expelled Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wins as independent MP

UK Election: Expelled Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wins as independent MP

housing, housing finance

80% developers expect increase in housing demand from NRIs in 2024: Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon