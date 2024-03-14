KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 2,257 cr

The RPG Group company on Wednesday announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,257 crore across its various businesses.

The companys transmission & distribution (T&D) business received orders for T&D projects in India and America.

The orders entail 765 kV transmission line and substation orders in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and supply of towers, hardware and poles in America.

Subsequently, the firms oil & gas pipelines business has secured its first international order for a pipeline laying project. Further, the civil business has received an order in the metals & mining segment from a reputed steel player in India.

Lastly, the cables business has also bagged orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said, These orders have considerably enhanced our India T&D order book. The Civil business continues to strengthen its presence in the metals and mining segment. Our Oil & Gas Pipeline business has successfully expanded its footprint internationally by securing its maiden international project in Africa. With these orders, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs 16,000 crore. These orders will significantly contribute towards our targeted growth going forward.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries and has a footprint in more than 110 countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News