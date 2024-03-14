Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 2,257 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The RPG Group company on Wednesday announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,257 crore across its various businesses.
The companys transmission & distribution (T&D) business received orders for T&D projects in India and America.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The orders entail 765 kV transmission line and substation orders in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and supply of towers, hardware and poles in America.
Subsequently, the firms oil & gas pipelines business has secured its first international order for a pipeline laying project. Further, the civil business has received an order in the metals & mining segment from a reputed steel player in India.
Lastly, the cables business has also bagged orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said, These orders have considerably enhanced our India T&D order book. The Civil business continues to strengthen its presence in the metals and mining segment. Our Oil & Gas Pipeline business has successfully expanded its footprint internationally by securing its maiden international project in Africa. With these orders, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs 16,000 crore. These orders will significantly contribute towards our targeted growth going forward.
KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries and has a footprint in more than 110 countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RPG Life edges higher after ICRA upgrades LT rating to 'A+'

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom shares rise

Telecom shares gain

(L&amp;T Energy Hydrocarbon wins major onshore gas pipeline project in Middle East

BLS International Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India, ADB sign $181 million loan to improve livability and mobility in Ahmedabad

Dollar Index Looks Forward To More US Data For Further Guidance

Kalpataru Projects gains after bagging orders worth Rs 2,445 crore

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon