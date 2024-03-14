Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

L&amp;T gains after bagging major order for hydrocarbon business

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.55% to 3,597.35 after the company 's Hydrocarbon Business, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon has secured major order for gas pipeline project from a prestigious client in the Middle East.
As per L&T's classification, the value of the said contracts lies between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.
The scope of the project includes engineering, procurement, and construction of two new 56 pipelines along with associated scraper receivers and launchers and main line isolation valve (MLIV) Stations running parallel to the existing pipeline corridor.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director & senior executive vice president (Energy), L&T, said, This is the largest cross-country pipeline EPC project awarded to us till date and we are excited to bring our expertise to this strategic project.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
The EPC company reported 15.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kalpataru Projects edges higher after receiving LoI from Saudi's energy major Aramco

L&amp;T construction arm bags significant order for B&amp;F business

Indices trade near flat line; oil &amp; gas shares under pressure

Larsen &amp; Toubro bags order for construction of residential towers in Thane

Gujarat Gas inks MoU with BPCL for collaborating on various fronts

Ashoka Buildcon to acquire 50% stake in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR

Indian Hume Pipe zooms after JV bags contract worth Rs 1,138 crore from Telangana Govt

Volumes soar at Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd counter

Tata Motors inks MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt to set up vehicle manufacturing unit

Broader market outperforms; media shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon